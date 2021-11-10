IDEX Biometrics ASA: Private Placement Successfully Completed On 9 November 2021

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

IDEX Biometrics ASA: Private placement successfully completed

Oslo, 10 November 2021. Reference is made to the press release from IDEX Biometrics ASA ("IDEX" or the "Company") published on 9 November 2021 regarding a contemplated private placement (the "Private Placement").

IDEX is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully completed and will raise gross proceeds to the Company of approx. USD 30 million, equivalent to NOK 256 million, through the issue of 89,777,824 new shares (the "Offer Shares") at a price of NOK 2.85 per Offer Share (the "Offer Price").

The Private Placement attracted strong interest from Norwegian, Nordic and international high-quality institutional investors and was multiple times oversubscribed. In light of the strong demand for the Company's Offer Shares in the bookbuilding for the Private Placement, the Company decided to increase the offering size from up to the NOK equivalent of USD 25 million to up to the NOK equivalent of USD 30 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to cover the forecasted cash requirements until the point of cashflow break even as well as for general corporate purposes.

Allocation to investors will be communicated on 10 November 2021. The Private Placement will be settled by the Manager on a delivery-versus-payment basis on 12 November 2021. Offer Shares in the Private Placement will be settled with existing and unencumbered shares in the Company, pursuant to a share lending agreement expected to be entered into between the Manager, certain existing shareholders and the Company. The Offer Shares will thus be tradable from allocation. The share loan will be settled with a corresponding number of new shares in the Company which the board of directors of the Company today resolved to issue at the Offer Price pursuant to an authorization granted by the Company's annual general meeting held on 12 May 2021.

As set out in the Company's announcement on 9 November 2021, the Board has considered the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under applicable laws and regulations and found that the Private Placement, as undertaken, is in compliance with these requirements. The Board has therefore concluded that there will not be a subsequent offering.

Following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the issue of the Offer Shares in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 151,392,751.80, divided into 1,009,285,012 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15

About IDEX Biometrics ASA:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

Advisors:

Arctic Securities AS acted as sole manager and bookrunner in connection with the Private Placement. Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS acted as Norwegian legal counsel to the Company. Cooley LLP acted as U.S. legal counsel to the Company. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acted as legal advisor to the Manager.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Erling Svela, VP Finance on 10 November 2021 at 08:00 CET on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor RelationsE-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.comTel: + 47 9180 0186

James A. Simms, Chief Financial OfficerE-mail: jamie.simms@idexbiometrics.comTel: +1 978 319 5372

