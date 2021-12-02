IDEX Biometrics Announces A New Strategic Partnership With Leading Global Smart Card Manufacturer

The collaboration is expected to significantly accelerate the commercialization of IDEX Biometrics' TrustedBio turnkey solution for biometric cards Oslo, Norway - 02 December 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA is entering a strategic cooperation agreement with a...

Oslo, Norway - 02 December 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA is entering a strategic cooperation agreement with a global tier one smart card manufacturer. As the global biometric payment market is reaching an inflection point towards mass production, this partnership brings lower costs, reduced manufacturing complexity, and accelerated time-to-market.

The agreement covers joint development of biometric smart cards based on IDEX Biometrics' TrustedBio® turnkey reference design. The comprehensive pre-certified solution platform includes IDEX Biometric's TrustedBio®, integrated MCU/PMU, biometric software including proprietary Card Operating System, applets, inlay and a SLC38 security controller from Infineon Technologies AG.

Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics, stated, "This agreement represents the first major design win for IDEX TrustedBio turnkey solution ."

Mr. Graziani continued, "This agreement confirms that IDEX Biometrics is enabling the acceleration of market deployment for biometric smart cards. Together with our partner we will take to market a state of the art biometric smart card solution delivering secure and seamless user experience to millions of consumers globally ."

