Ideoli Group Appoints Amer Maleh As Vice President Of Sales To Accelerate Its Growth Plans

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideoli Group, custom-interiors specialist, is incredibly pleased to announce that lighting-industry expert, Amer Maleh, joins the company as Vice President of Sales. Amer will be responsible for leading Ideoli's sales team, accelerating the company's growth by expanding its global footprint and developing new sales channels, and contributing to the company's product design, marketing, and business strategies.

Amer brings over 15 years of diverse lighting industry experience to Ideoli, spanning lighting design, product development, manufacturing, distribution, and sales. Prior to joining Ideoli, Amer was the Global Sourcing Director of Lighting at WeWork. He also held senior positions at i2Systems, Lighting Partners America (LPA), Feelux Lighting, Stan Deutsch Associates, and L'Observatoire International.

With a background in electrical engineering, Amer holds a master's degree in Industrial Design from Pratt Institute and an MFA in Lighting Design from Parsons School of Design - The New School, where he also taught a graduate lighting course for five years.

"I worked extensively with the team at Ideoli while on the procurement side of the business and was impressed by the range and quality of lighting products they bring to the global market. I clicked with the team and their design approach immediately and was blown away by their expertise and level of customer support," stated Maleh. "I know that my experience will help bring the company to the next level of product development and market expansion."

"Amer is one of the few lighting experts in the industry that can bring together all aspects of the spectrum - from design, development, and application, to sales, marketing and logistics" said George Stroumboulis, CEO of Ideoli. "Ideoli and its clients will benefit greatly from the global mindset Amer brings to the team and his ability to create products that help invigorate spaces, worldwide."

About Ideoli Group, Inc.Ideoli Group is a custom-interiors manufacturer specialized in creating tailored lighting and furnishing products for design-conscious partners across the globe. By combining its integrated design, manufacturing, and sourcing capabilities with a client-centered approach, Ideoli is able to deliver the highest quality lighting fixtures, furniture elements, and showcase pieces that meet the specific needs of any project across several industries. With offices around the word, Ideoli works around the clock. For more information, visit www.ideoli.com.

