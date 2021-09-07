Identiv Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (INVE) - Get Identiv, Inc. Report, a global leader in digital identification and security, will participate in the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021.

10th Annual Gateway Conference Presenting on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1:30 PM ETWebcast: Register and Join

2021 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference Thursday, September 9, 2021One-on-one meetings only

Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference Tuesday, September 14, 2021One-on-one meetings only

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation, or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Identiv's investor relations team at +1 949.574.3860 or IR@identiv.com .

About IdentivIdentiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security.

