Identity Verification Market Worth $15.8 Billion By 2025 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to market research report on " Identity Verification Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type (Non-Biometric and Biometric), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical (BFSI, Government and...

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to market research report on " Identity Verification Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type (Non-Biometric and Biometric), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, and Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Identity Verification Market size to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period. Increasing digitalization with initiatives, increase in fraudulent activities and identity theft, and increasing use cases of digital identities are major growth factors for the market.

Initiatives by governments and enterprises with focus on digitalization and increased adoption of cloud-based identity verification and increasing need to improve customer expectations among verticals such as BFSI would provide lucrative opportunities for vendors in the Identity Verification Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Identity Verification Market"

331 - Tables 3 9 - Figures 28 0 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=178660742 In the type segment, non-biometrics segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Non-biometrics identity verification solutions are used to verify documents, such as government IDs, passport, driving license, and credit or debit cards. The non-biometrics solutions are majorly used for remote customer onboarding, fraudulent ID detection, KYC/AML compliance, and business process automation. The introduction and integration of AI and ML technologies into identity verification solutions help organizations be proactive and make highly effective detection and remediation of suspicious activities and unauthorized and invasive access requests on an enterprise network. With the rapidly growing identity-based attacks and frauds, identity verification solutions are becoming essential. The non-biometrics solution segment is an essential part of identity verification solutions and is expected to witness a huge growth in the coming years.

In deployment mode, cloud deployment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud-based identity verification solutions are not only enabling organizations to manage their costs but also helping them in improving business agility. It is the fastest-growing deployment model in the Identity Verification Market. SMEs prefer cloud-based deployment, as it is cost-effective and easy to deploy. With the cloud-based deployment of these solutions, small enterprises can assess vulnerabilities and reduce threat landscape at a much lower cost, thus improving their customer services. The cloud-based platform offers a centralized way to verify identities. For organizations having strict budgets on security investments, cloud-based identity verification solutions are a good fit.

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=178660742 North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America, a technologically advanced region with a high number of early adopters and the presence of major market players, is expected to contribute the highest market share in terms of revenues during the forecast period. Factors such as the development of government initiatives, such as smart infrastructure, smart cities, digital identity-based driver's license, and the use of identity verification by the US police to track criminals suspected of major and minor crimes, as well as to find out missing persons, are also driving the need of identity verification across North America. Additionally, increasing demand for cloud-based identity verification services among enterprises, especially SMEs, due to advantages such as scalability and cost effectiveness are expected to fuel the growth of identity verification in the region

Major vendors in the global Identity Verification Market include Experian ( Ireland), GBG (UK), Equifax (US), Mitek Systems (US), Thales Group ( France), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), Onfido (UK), Trulioo ( Canada), Acuant (US), IDEMIA ( France), Jumio (US), TransUnion (US), AU10TIX ( Israel), IDology (US), Innovatrics ( Slovakia), Applied Recognition ( Canada), Signicat ( Norway), SecureKey ( Canada), IDfy ( India), Authenteq ( Iceland), Veri5Digital ( India), PXL Vision ( Switzerland), IDMERIT(US), Shufti Pro (UK), Idenfy ( Lithuania), WebID ( Germany), IDnow ( Germany), Signzy ( India), and Passbase ( Germany).

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=178660742

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Identity and Access Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solutions (Data Storage, Identity Lifecycle Management, Authentication, and Verification), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/identity-access-management-iam-market-1168.html Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, and GRC), Service (Managed and Professional), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, and Travel and Transportation), Deployment Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fraud-detection-prevention-market-1312.html About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/identity-verification-market.asp Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/identity-verification.asp

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identity-verification-market-worth-15-8-billion-by-2025--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301154657.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets