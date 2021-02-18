Identity And Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key Announces Expanded Partner-Centric Channel Alliance Program

WALL, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) - Get Report, an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced an expanded Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program designed to significantly broaden its global partner ecosystem and provide substantial new revenue opportunities for BIO-key partners. Originally launched in 2019, this expanded CAP program enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), system integrators and value-added resellers to take advantage of BIO-key's flexible IAM solutions, including PortalGuard® IDaaS or Identity-as-a-Service, to create profitable customer relationships, cement themselves as trusted cybersecurity advisors, and drive recurring revenue for their businesses.

With the addition of PortalGuard IDaaS, a subscription-based cloud authentication platform, BIO-key partners can deliver the combined benefits of biometric identity with highly flexible options for single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset and more. All of these features are easily configured to support any IAM strategy for securing customer and workforce access. Furthermore, BIO-key's solutions integrate easily with other bundled technology solutions, making them a simple and cost-effective option for partner sales.

BIO-key's expanded CAP program underscores the company's continuing partner-centric commitment to ensuring its channel's success. BIO-key invests significant time to ensure partners are fully trained on the technology and identifying prospective customers. BIO-key's direct touch model assigns a solution architect to every partner to ensure they are fully onboarded and familiar with BIO-key's products and solutions. Its sales team works closely with partners on deals to ensure end-users get the customized IAM technology solutions they need.

While BIO-key is focused on expanding its partner network, the company maintains a keen focus on existing partner relationships. Partners such as NGEN, Cybercore, Insight, SHI, Ingram, and D&H continue to produce ongoing revenue opportunities. Newly engaged partners including V-Cloud Tech, it1, Hemaya, and Sonda are identifying joint opportunities as they launch introductory marketing campaigns.

"We've added BIO-key to our partner network to address the enterprise market's demand for a secure and trusted identity and access solution. One of the capabilities that stood out about BIO-key is their biometric authentication technology which allows us to address our customers growing interest in using their biometrics for multi-factor authentication," said Zim Jackson, Sr. Partner Programs Manager, it1.

"We have ambitious plans for BIO-key's CAP program this year," said Fred Corsentino, BIO-key's Chief Revenue Officer. "Our goal is to grow our partner sales exponentially and ultimately become the best channel company in our markets by working closely with our partners to fully understand what their customers want and need. We'll work closely with them to help them deliver our flexible identity and access management solutions effectively so that they stand out against their competition."

BIO-key aims to expand its CAP program in North America, APAC (Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia) and Africa. The partner program will focus on key markets including financial, government and healthcare centers, which benefit significantly from the expertise of MSPs and solution integrators. BIO-key's technology is advantageous in these markets due to regulation and security concerns. By partnering BIO-key's PortalGuard multi-factor authentication and SSO with its core identity technology, these end-customers will have access to flexible technology with industry-leading biometrics, with a partner-centric approach to business, all at an affordable cost.

