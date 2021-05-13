IdentifySensors Biologics Moves New Pathogen Testing Platform To Commercialization Stage

CLEVELAND, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotechnology firm, IdentifySensors Biologics, in partnership with Purdue University, announced that it has completed development of an all-new diagnostic technology platform that detects numerous pathogens, including COVID-19, using electronic nanosensors. The company has moved the research and testing into its commercialization stage, where engineers are finalizing designs for large-scale, roll-to-roll manufacturing.

Replacing 50-year-old chemical diagnostics, such as PCR and antigen tests, with printed nanosensors is expected to significantly disrupt the $50-billion diagnostics industry, not only for COVID-19 but for a wide range of diseases, said IdentifySensors Biologics CEO, Gregory Hummer, MD.

"We are excited to announce that we have proven this breakthrough concept and have moved into the large-scale manufacturing stage," Dr. Hummer said. " Purdue University has been a great partner helping with the development. We will continue working with the university's scientists on a series of sensors for additional pathogens on this platform."

IdentifySensors Biologics has applied the new technology to a commercial device called Check4™, an over-the-counter reusable reader that integrates with a consumer's smartphone. Single-use test cartridges, which will be sold separately, slide into the reusable reader and send test results from a saliva sample wirelessly to a phone in minutes.

Unlike a chemical PCR test, the rapid Check4™ device requires no amplification, reagents or laboratory work. The test's accuracy often surpasses PCR tests, while each test cartridge is expected to cost less than $25. Purdue University soon will begin developing new test cartridges for Influenza, Lyme, HIV and MRSA.

IdentifySensors Biologics has begun raising capital to fund its large-scale production of the platform. For details, visit the company's investment page . The company plans to seek FDA approval this summer, while taking orders from organizations and governments that do not require FDA approval.

"This new platform technology takes pathogen testing down a completely different path than all the other diagnostic tests out there," said Richard Kuhn, director of Purdue University's Institute of Inflammation, Immunology and Infectious Disease.

About IdentifySensors Biologics

IdentifySensors Biologics is a Cleveland-based nanotechnology company focused on developing real-time pathogen detection capabilities to be integrated with the internet of things (IoT). The technology has expanded into multiple industries and applications, such as pathogen diagnostics and testing for contamination in the world's food supply chain. For more information visit www.identifysensors.com

DISCLAIMER:

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:

https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/offering-circular/25045

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

