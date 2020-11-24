Identical Twin Astrologers, Ophira And Tali Edut, Announce The Release Of Their New Annual Tome, The Astrotwins' 2021 Horoscope: The Complete Yearly Guide For Every Zodiac Sign

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned astrologers Ophira and Tali Edut, known as The AstroTwins, today announce the publication of their new book The AstroTwins' 2021 Horoscope: The Complete Guide to the Yearly Astrology Guide for Every Zodiac Sign. This 500-page guide is an insightful resource to help all readers, from the astrologically advanced to the cosmically curious, "plan it by the planets."

As in previous editions, the book begins with broad insights and predictions about the state of the world—revealing trends in wellness, finance, technology, relationships and other major areas, according to the stars. The book then outlines the full calendar of major cosmic events for 2021 (new and full moons, eclipses and planetary retrogrades), followed by a deep dive into forecasts for each of the 12 zodiac signs (at about 20 pages each), and a month-by-month calendar of "hotspot" dates to help readers find their "power dates" for love, money and wellness.

"Life is more uncertain than ever, and that can leave people feeling scared or stuck," says Ophira Edut, one-half of The AstroTwins. "With this map to the year ahead, we give people hope and something concrete to look forward to, which provides relief from anxiety. It helps readers take action, which leads to results and positive momentum."

The previous installment in the series, The AstroTwins 2020 Horoscope, was filled with a number of remarkably accurate predictions about the year. Most notably, the authors predicted a "black swan" economic event occurring on a global scale, beginning in the first half of the year. Additionally, they forecast a social justice outpouring in the spring of 2020 that would parallel the 1963 Civil Rights March and the 1991 uprising following the beating of Rodney King by the police.

"When the present moment is this chaotic, our only choice is to look to history and mystery," says Tali Edut, co-founder of The AstroTwins. "The 2021 Horoscope reaches all the way back to the founding of the United States and maps out significant patterns that are occurring again now. Astrology bridges the past and the future—and frankly, it's one of the only systems making sense of what's happening on this planet now."

The timing of The AstroTwins' 2021 Horoscope release could not be more ideal, as so many of us are eager to embrace 2021. Furthermore, interest in astrology is at an all-time-high. As younger generations' adherence to traditional forms of worship has waned, alternative forms of belief have grown—none more dramatically than astrology. Nearly one-third of all Americans believe in astrology, according to the Pew Research Center, and over two-thirds of millennial women say they read their horoscope daily.

The AstroTwins' 2021 Horoscope is available in paperback and PDF on Astrostyle.com, and in paperback from Amazon and most places where books are sold.

ABOUT THE ASTROTWINSOphira Edut and Tali Edut are professional astrologers who reach millions of followers every day through their #1-ranking horoscope site Astrostyle.com and their social followings on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. They are the official astrologers for ELLE Magazine-a partnership that is now in its second decade. Ophira and Tali bring the stars down to earth with their unique lifestyle and coaching-based approach to astrology. Bestselling authors, they've written a collection of books, including Astrostyle, Love Zodiac and the #1 Amazon bestseller Momstrology, as well as their series of self-published annual horoscope guides, of which this 2021 installment is the most recent. The AstroTwins have appeared on Good Morning America and The Today Show and have been covered in the New York Times , People Magazine and Vogue among many others. They have built a successful business working with a variety of recognized brands and, finally, have a successful private practice which includes many well-known celebrities as clients.

