IDenta Corp Receives $525,000 Order From The French Ministry Of The Interior Assuring The Best First Quarter Ever

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products has received an order from French Government Authorities for $525,000. This demonstrates the ongoing confidence French authorities have in IDenta technology.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp, said, "Every year we improve and expand our product line and expend major efforts in development, marketing and sales of our products. This order represents the beginning of the best year the company has ever had. The world has changed as a result of the COVID pandemic and the demand for our technology has risen as a result of this change. IDenta's full potential is still far from being realized, but we are on the right path."

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

