IDEAYA To Participate In Upcoming May 2021 Investor Relations Event

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) - Get Report, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation at the following upcoming investor relations event.

Investor Relations Event

2021 JP Morgan Conference Call SeriesFireside Chat with Analyst Anupam Rama Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11:00 am ET

A live audio webcast of the event will be available by visiting the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/news-events/investor-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA BiosciencesIDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality - which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 23, 2021 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-to-participate-in-upcoming-may-2021-investor-relations-event-301285326.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.