IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Inaugural Synthetic Lethality Investor Day

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) - Get Report, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced IDEAYA's inaugural Synthetic Lethality Investor Day, with scientific presentations from IDEAYA, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and several Key Opinion Leaders, will be held virtually on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm ET / 10:00 am - 12:00 pm PT.

Scientific Presenters / Participants will include: IDEAYA Biosciences:- Michael Dillon, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer- Mark Lackner, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Biology and Translational Sciences - Matt Maurer, M.D., Vice President, Head of Clinical Oncology and Medical Affairs GlaxoSmithKline:- Benjamin Schwartz, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Oncology Synthetic Lethality Research UnitKey Opinion Leaders / IDEAYA Scientific Advisors:- Alan D'Andrea, M.D., Director, Center of DNA Damage and Repair, Dana Farber Cancer Institute of Harvard Medical School- William Sellers, M.D., Core Institute Member and Director of the Cancer Program of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

The agenda will focus on IDEAYA/GSK partnered and IDEAYA wholly-owned Synthetic Lethality programs, including IDE397, a potential best-in-class methionine adenosyltransferase 2A (MAT2A) inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial targeting methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) deletion, which is prevalent in approximately 15% of all solid tumors. Agenda topics will also include poly(ADP-ribose) gylcohydrolase (PARG), a potential first-in-class wholly-owned program, and the IDEAYA / GSK partnered Polymerase Theta (Pol Theta) program. A Development Candidate is targeted for each of the PARG and PolTheta programs in 2021.

Agenda Topics:

- Synthetic Lethality: An Emerging Area within Precision Medicine and GSK-IDEAYA Partnership - IDE397 Phase 1 Program: Targeting MAT2A in MTAP-Deleted Tumors - Werner Helicase: Compelling Synthetic Lethality Target- Pol Theta: Key Target in MMEJ DNA Damage Repair Pathway- PARG: Novel Target in Clinically Validated Pathway

"We believe IDEAYA's inaugural Synthetic Lethality Investor Day with presenters from IDEAYA, GSK and several academic luminaries in the field will be an exciting forum for the scientific, analyst, and investor communities. We will discuss key biological insights for several potential first-in-class targets, including PARG, Pol Theta, and Werner Helicase, as well as the competitive differentiation and clinical development plan of IDE397, a Phase 1 MAT2A inhibitor pursuing the MTAP-deletion patient population," said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences.

Additional information on the IDEAYA Synthetic Lethality Investor Day and registration for the event is available on IDEAYA's website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events.

About IDEAYA BiosciencesIDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality - which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to (i) potential first-in-class and best-in-class status, (ii) the timing, content and participants of the Synthetic Lethality Investor Day, and (iii) the competitive differentiation of IDE397. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause IDEAYA's preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including IDEAYA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, the effects on IDEAYA's business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 12, 2020 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

