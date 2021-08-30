Ideanomics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Ideanomics, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - IDEX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) - Get Ideanomics, Inc. Report and VIA Motors International, Inc. is fair to Ideanomics shareholders. VIA Motors shareholders are expected to receive Ideanomics common stock in connection with the merger. Following completion of the transaction, Ideanomics shareholders are expected to own approximately 75% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Ideanomics shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Ideanomics and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Ideanomics shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Ideanomics shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Ideanomics shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Ideanomics shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005393/en/