Ideanomics Announces Q3 2020 Earnings Call And Other Corporate Updates

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its 2020 third-quarter financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020. A press release will be issued at approximately 4:00 PM ET, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

The Company's senior management team will give prepared remarks, followed by a short question and answer session. Ideanomics encourages investors and analysts to email their questions in advance of the webcast/call and, time permitting, management will take further questions during the live Q&A session. Please email ir@ideanomics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the conclusion of the event.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATIONWebcast Link: Refer to Ideanomics' corporate website ( www.ideanomics.com) or (cut/paste): https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssc/mediaframe/41438/indexl.htmlDial-in Number: (Toll-Free US & Canada): 877-407-3107 or 201-493-6796; China: +86-400-120-2840.

In accordance with state and local guidelines for office-based work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company performed a thorough review of its previous Wall Street location. For the health and safety of Ideanomics' employees, management has selected a central location in Midtown Manhattan that allows employees to follow safety protocols and is more convenient for corporate meetings. Ideanomics is pleased to announce that its new New York headquarters and corporate office address is 1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, New York 10018.

As a reminder to our shareholders, the Ideanomics Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on October 22, 2020, at 10 AM ET. Shareholders of record as of September 10, 2020, and other registered guests can listen to the virtual event at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IDEX2020. Additionally, investors may access the presentation shortly before the event at https://investors.ideanomics.com/AGM2020.

About Ideanomics Ideanomics is a global company that facilitates the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and supports next-generation financial services and fintech products. Our electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions; we refer to this business model as sales to financing to charging (S2F2C). Ideanomics Capital provides fintech services that include intelligent and innovative solutions powered by AI and blockchain. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with more efficient solutions for a greener economy.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations 1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, New York 10018Email: ir@ideanomics.com

Media Contact Valerie Christopherson / Lora WilsonGlobal Results Communications (GRC)+1 949 306 6476 valeriec@globalresultspr.com

