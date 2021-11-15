Ideal Power To Present At The Benchmark Company Technology One-on-One Investor Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional power switches, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in The Benchmark Company Technology One-on-One Investor Conference (Virtual) on November 17, 2021.

Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings that day.

A copy of Ideal Power's latest investor presentation will be available on the Company's website. To schedule a one-on-one, please contact your Benchmark representative.

About Ideal Power Inc.Ideal Power (IPWR) - Get Ideal Power Inc. Report is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com. Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact: LHA Investor RelationsCarolyn Capaccio, CFAT: 212-838-3777 IdealPowerIR@lhai.com