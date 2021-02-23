Ideal Power Names Jeffrey Knapp Vice President Of Business Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, named Jeffrey S. Knapp Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Knapp is a semiconductor industry executive with 20 years of diverse experience in engineering, design, sales, marketing, and business development of semiconductor devices and products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff, who possesses impressive experience in power semiconductor sales and business development, to the key role of business development leader. In concert with our engineering team, Jeff will lead our effort to cultivate customer and partner relationships in the electric vehicle (EV), EV charging, renewable energy, uninterruptible power supply, solid state circuit breaker and other industrial and utility markets, communicating the benefits and unique advantages that B-TRAN™ offers over conventional power semiconductor technologies. This is a very exciting step forward for Ideal Power as we prepare for our upcoming engineering sampling program and subsequent commercialization of B-TRAN™ devices, and Jeff is supremely well-suited to this role," stated Dan Brdar, CEO of Ideal Power.

Mr. Knapp joins Ideal Power from Crystal IS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation, where he was Director of Sales. He previously held management positions with United Silicon Carbide, Fuji Electric, Hitachi, and Infineon where he directed the development and execution of the go-to-market plans for the sale of power semiconductors. In these roles, he opened new markets and consistently delivered growth in MOSFET, IGBT, diode, and IPM (Intelligent Power Module) product sales, deployed in both silicon and silicon carbide technologies. Jeff spearheaded design wins and sales growth in electric vehicles (including inverter and on-board charger), charging stations, renewable energy (including solar, wind, and energy storage), and other applications being targeted by Ideal Power.

Mr. Knapp stated, "I am very excited to join the Ideal Power team and look forward to making the company's vision of B-TRAN™ disruptive power semiconductor technology a commercial reality. My experience and relationships with customers in the EV, EV charging, renewables and other industrial markets are a great match for the company's target markets."

Jeff earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of Colorado.

About Ideal Power Inc.Ideal Power (IPWR) - Get Report is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

