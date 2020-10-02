Ideal Living Donates 200 Air Purifiers To St. Mary's Center In Oakland, CA

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Living, a direct-to-consumer health and wellness company from Los Angeles, and makers of AirDoctor Pro air purifiers, recently donated 200 air purifiers to St. Mary's Center, a non-profit organization in Oakland, CA, serving at risk seniors and pre-school children.

The need for clean air and air purification has become urgent across all American communities in the time of COVID-19. However, in the Bay Area, as wildfires continue to rage, air quality worsens each day, heightening the need for air purification especially in low income and homeless communities.

As hundreds of requests pour in from across the Bay Area, with the list growing each day, St. Mary's Center, is assisting local distributing centers to deliver air purifiers to struggling families impacted by the wildfires.

Says Janny Castillo, Director of Community Outreach and Services: " Within hours after their arrival, Candice Elder, ED of the East Oakland Collective had picked up 100 air purifiers for curbside community members who can use them. Some settlements are using solar panels and/or have electricity. Our transitional house seniors received one for their room, and we are identifying medically vulnerable housed seniors to deliver the rest to. This gift improves quality of life."

" Jaws simply dropped when people saw the number of air purifiers, the fact that they were NEW and in original packaging. Can't say enough how grateful everyone is," says Sharon Cornu, Executive Director of St. Mary's Center.

Peter Spiegel, founder and inventor of Air Doctor, says: " As communities and governments work together to resolve these crises, the private sector must do its part to provide innovative solutions. Air Doctor is committed to raising awareness on the need for air purification and giving back to our most vulnerable communities."

About Ideal Living and Air Doctor Ideal Living invents, markets and distributes innovative health and wellness products for home environment and healthy living, to impact the well-being and quality of life of individuals and communities. AirDoctor Pro is the leading brand of Ideal Living, with medical grade Ultra HEPA filter, independently lab-tested to remove 99% of tested bacteria and viruses. AirDoctor Pro has been able to provide satisfied customers a peace of mind during the unprecedented times of the pandemic.

