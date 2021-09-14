IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC. And Intersport Announce The Elite Trades Championship Series And First-Ever U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

Local Market Qualifying Events Will Determine Top Auto Technician Professionals and Students Across the Country, Culminating with National Championship Event in Nashville, TN Competing for over $200,000 in Cash and Prizes

SYCAMORE, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., a family business that designs and manufactures products for the professional trades, and INTERSPORT, and independent award-winning marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, today announced the inaugural US Auto Technician National Championship (USATNC) competition. The competition was created this year to celebrate and showcase the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country. The program centers around a one-of-a-kind competition series, including three months of online and live qualifying challenges across the country to find the best 64 professional (32) and student (32) auto technicians, and brings them together for a national championship event scheduled to take place December 13-14, 2021, in Nashville, TN.

The USATNC celebrates the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country.

"The global pandemic has highlighted two very important things: one, that we continue to face an unprecedented shortage of skilled tradespeople, and two, that our tradespeople are the essential workers who keep our country running," said Doug Sanford, Senior Vice President of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. "Through the Elite Trades Championship Series, we're thrilled to announce our first-ever competition highlighting some of our unsung road warriors, the auto technicians. They are truly the ones who keep us moving and we're excited to see them in action throughout the competition events."

The USATNC is the second such competition program announced under the Elite Trade Championship Series, building on the five-year-success of its Ideal National Championships for professional and student/apprentice electricians. The USATNC platform leverages the diverse expertise required to be a premier auto technician in the trades. The program will include dedicated social content and channels to showcase program events and an auto technician digital content series showcasing stories of competitors and auto technicians across the country. Collectively, the USATNC aims to shine a light on the opportunities presented through the trades and auto technician field, especially in today's challenging career environment.

Regional qualifying events are underway to determine the 64 finalists who will be invited to Nashville for the Championship event. From the finalists, three professional and three student winners will be crowned first, second, and third prize winners, and will divvy up $200,000 in cash and prizes. Sponsors supporting the USATNC program and trades initiatives include 7-Eleven, Discount Tire, Duluth Trading, Garage Gurus, Little Giant Ladder Systems, Lucas Oil, Service Titan, and the University of Northwestern Ohio.

The 2021 USATNC National Championship scheduled tour of qualifying events takes place as follows:

September 9-11 - Lima, OH September 16-18 - Chicago, IL September 23-25 - Detroit, MI October 7-9 - Boston, MA October 14-16 - Atlanta, GA October 28-30 - Springville, UT

For more information and to register to compete, visit www.usatnc.com

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family business designing and manufacturing superior products and tools for professional tradesmen in the electrical, wire processing, data communications, aerospace, automotive and construction industries. The 104-year-old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under four generations of family ownership.

About Intersport

Since 1985, Intersport has been an award-winning innovator and leader in the creation of sports, lifestyle, culinary and entertainment-based marketing platforms. With expertise in Sponsorship Consulting, Experiential Marketing, Hospitality, Customer Engagement, Content Marketing, Productions and Sports Properties, this Chicago-based Marketing & Media Solutions Company helps their clients to create ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. To learn more about Intersport, visit www.intersport.global, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideal-industries-inc-and-intersport-announce-the-elite-trades-championship-series-and-first-ever-us-auto-tech-national-championship-301376494.html

SOURCE Intersport Inc