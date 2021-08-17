Ideal Credit Union Launches Glia's Digital Member Service Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced that Ideal Credit Union has successfully implemented its communications and collaboration platform as part of its digital transformation. As a result, the credit union is saving time, cutting costs and providing stronger member service.

Woodbury, Minn.-based Ideal Credit Union recognized the need to modernize the way they offer member service and support. Previously, the contact center often faced high call volumes and long wait times, leading to member frustration and an overwhelmed staff. To address these pain points, the credit union partnered with Glia to deliver Digital Member Service. Since launching, their members have rated the Digital Member Service experience 4.55/5.

"A strong digital strategy is critical for success both today and in the future, which is why we've adopted a digital-first mindset enterprise-wide," said Shannon Butler, senior vice president of operations of Ideal Credit Union. "Consumer expectations have skyrocketed in recent years and financial institutions must be able to meet and serve them in real-time and personally to earn their loyalty. Leveraging Glia has been a key part of our digital transformation; since implementing the platform, we've improved the experience for both our members and staff which is evidenced by their positive feedback."

Through leveraging Glia's platform, Ideal Credit Union can meet members where they are and communicate with them through whichever methods they prefer—including messaging, video banking and voice—while guiding them through CoBrowsing . With Glia, the credit union's members will no longer have to waste time reauthenticating themselves and providing additional context about their issues when switching channels.

"It's imperative for credit unions to evolve their member support and engagement strategies to deliver five-star experiences in today's digital world," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "By leveraging our platform, Ideal Credit Union is serving members more quickly and efficiently, leading to not only enhanced member satisfaction but a better overall employee experience as well. We are proud to support Ideal Credit Union in their digital transformation."

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with nearly 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020 , and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.

About Ideal Credit Union

Founded in 1926, Ideal Credit Union is a member owned financial institution that is dedicated to providing financial services driven by a sincere and personal interest in the needs of our employees, members and community. Ideal CU offers a complete range of services, including a full suite of digital banking products, savings, checking, loans, mortgage products, business services and more. Offices are located in Eagan, Hugo, Inver Grove Heights, North St. Paul, Stillwater and Woodbury. Visit idealcu.com for details and directions. Ideal has been voted "Best Credit Union in the East Metro" five years in a row by readers of the Stillwater Gazette, "Best Credit Union in the Forest Lake Area" by readers of the Forest Lake Times, and was named a 2021 Star Tribune Top Workplace. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender.

Watch the Glia/Ideal Credit Union partnership in action here: https://gliainc.wistia.com/medias/3unihbjt3j .

Contact:

Maggie Wise maggie@williammills.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideal-credit-union-launches-glias-digital-member-service-platform-301356170.html

SOURCE Glia