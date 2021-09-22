Idea Financial Announces The Promotion Of Tyler Walton To Underwriting Manager

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Idea Financial, a leading provider of small business lending solutions, announces the promotion of Tyler Walton to Underwriting Manager.

A 2017 graduate of Hampden-Sydney College with a major in Mathematical Economics, Walton has been a valued member of the Idea team since the company's earliest days. And while he developed into an exceptional leader within the underwriting team during that time, it was amidst the tribulations of the last nearly two years that his steadiness and resourcefulness truly shone.

"During our most uncertain times, at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, Tyler was an integral part of our daily funding meetings and we turned to him for advice and counsel on very delicate decisions," said Justin Leto, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Having Tyler as a member of the underwriting team has made the company stronger and his decisions have always been thoughtful, measured and well-reasoned. In addition, Tyler has earned the respect of not only his colleagues in the underwriting department but in departments throughout the company."

"Tyler has excelled professionally at Idea Financial," added Co-Founder and President Larry Bassuk, "and we look forward to him growing into this leadership role."

Walton's promotion comes after just over three and a half years as an Underwriter. Throughout that time, Walton has helped to launch and then lead Idea Financial's Richmond, Virginia office.

For his part, Walton acknowledged his accomplishment by sharing the following Henry David Thoreau quote: "If one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours."

