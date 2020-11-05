IDC MarketScape Names Zebra Technologies A Leader In Rugged Mobile Devices

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 IDC MarketScape report for Rugged...

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) - Get Report, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 IDC MarketScape report for Rugged Mobile Devices*. The company was recognized for various strengths, including its wide range of rugged mobile devices, numerous support features and services, in-house developed enterprise software suite and solution ecosystem, and LifeGuard™ for Android extended security solution that delivers security and patch updates for up to 10 years.

"Zebra Technologies is thrilled to be positioned as a leader in the 2020 IDC MarketScape for Rugged Mobile Devices," said Joe White, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. "We have customers from a broad list of industries leveraging our tablets and mobile computers to deliver a performance edge to the front line of business. Being positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape shines a light on our ongoing commitment to deliver innovative hardware and software solutions that help our customers make every worker and asset visible, connected and optimized."

Zebra Technologies' purpose-built rugged device portfolio features both Android™ and Windows mobile computers - including handheld computers, wearables, dedicated scanners, tablets and detachables - that offer enterprise-grade connectivity, scanning and voice capabilities. The devices are designed for customers of all sizes in warehousing, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, utilities, healthcare, and public safety, with a portfolio tiered by capability and features - giving customers the opportunity to select the solution that best suits their needs.

All of Zebra Technologies' Android-based mobile devices are supported by its Mobility DNA software suite of end-user applications, application development tools and utilities. These tools allow businesses to maximize the return on investment by increasing worker productivity, simplifying management, strengthening security and reducing training and adoption time. The company is also a participant in the Android Enterprise Recommended program, ensuring its Android devices will receive timely security updates and operating system support.

The IDC MarketScape report recommends that enterprise organizations consider Zebra Technologies high on their list of potential providers if they are looking to deploy a variety of rugged mobile devices that address multiple dedicated use cases. Most of Zebra Technologies' device offerings cater to high-volume scanning and asset management mobile use cases, although device offerings are sufficiently varied and tiered to provide customers with a broad range of options to meet their specific needs.

Please click here to download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Rugged Mobile Devices 2020 Vendor Assessment (September 2020) report.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (ZBRA) - Get Report empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra's Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ABOUT IDC MARKETSCAPE

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

* IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Rugged Mobile Devices 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US46826320).

