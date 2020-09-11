IDC MarketScape Names Sophos A Leader In Mobile Threat Management

OXFORD, U.K., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos , a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced it was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US46092220, September 2020), which evaluates the product offerings and business strategies of 10 mobile threat management (MTM) vendors.

As a Leader in the IDC MarketScape, Sophos Intercept X for Mobile has robust capabilities in protecting Android, iOS and Chrome OS users from known and never before seen mobile threats. The solution is supported with threat analysis from SophosLabs, which analyzes more than 400,000 daily malware samples to stay ahead of emerging threats, such as Fleeceware - a new type of mobile threat discovered by Sophos as applications that overcharge users for basic functionality available elsewhere on low cost or free applications. Sophos Intercept X for Mobile also features strong integrations - including with the Sophos Mobile unified endpoint management (UEM); easy management in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform, which includes Sophos' entire portfolio of next-generation cybersecurity solutions; and ongoing innovative research and development efforts.

According to the report, "Sophos' combination of MTM and UEM products is rare among MTM vendors and unique among vendors in this study. This combination gives Sophos a strong advantage in situations where enterprises want a single vendor for both mobile device management and security enforcement."

Sophos Intercept X for Mobile is an industry leader with protection against sophisticated and evolving cybersecurity threats. Device, network and application security protect against jailbreaking, mobile phishing, Man-in-the-Middle attacks, malicious applications, and more. With Sophos' unique synchronized security approach, users further benefit with real-time information sharing and threat response across other Sophos solutions.

"Mobile devices are ripe targets for a range of attacks, and the risks have never been higher than in today's remote working environments where employees are using personal and company-owned devices to access sensitive data," said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos. "Sophos is relentless in its commitment to securing users - no matter where they are or what device they're using. We're constantly innovating to stay ahead of emerging threats, and our leadership position is validation that we're succeeding in doing exactly that."

About IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Sophos As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs - a global threat intelligence and data science team - Sophos' cloud-native and AI-powered solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cyberattack techniques, including ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, active-adversary breaches, phishing, and more. Sophos Central, a cloud-native management platform, integrates Sophos' entire portfolio of next-generation products, including the Intercept X endpoint solution and the XG next-generation firewall, into a single "synchronized security" system accessible through a set of APIs. Sophos has been driving a transition to next-generation cybersecurity, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more, to deliver enterprise-grade protection to any size organization. Sophos sells its products and services exclusively through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and managed service providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com .

Press Contacts: Lesley Sullivan, Sophos Lesley.Sullivan@sophos.comHanah Johnson Hanah@marchcomms.com