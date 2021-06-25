IDC MarketScape Names Bain & Company As A Leader In Digital Strategy Consulting Services

BOSTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company, a global management consulting firm, has been recognized as a leader in the new IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Strategy Consulting Services 2021 Vendor Assessment. The firm's position as a leader in digital strategy consulting was reinforced in the report through client testimonials, who applauded Bain's "client insight, people quality and action orientation."

Bain & Company has advised on more than 5,500 digital projects across industries and geographies through its integrated digital delivery platform, known as Vector, which includes world-class capabilities in new business innovation, product and experience innovation, digital marketing, automation, enterprise technology, software engineering and advanced analytics, including data science, machine learning and data engineering.

As reported by IDC MarketScape's assessment, "Bain's vision is to help clients be digital winners, assisting them in conceptualizing, designing, building and scaling digital businesses that create high levels of value and set digital standards of excellence." To help achieve this, Bain made multiple acquisitions to enhance its digital offerings, launched 13 Global Digital Innovation Hubs, employs more than 1,000 in-house Vector team and capability members, and continues to expand its more than 700 ecosystem partners that provide access to cutting-edge capabilities.

"Accelerated by the global pandemic, every industry has experienced digital disruption and most companies are struggling with how to formulate and execute on digital strategies," said Arpan Sheth, Global Leader of Bain's Vector Solutions Group. "We're proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape for our long and proven track record of helping companies across industries win in the digital age and look forward to partnering with many of the world's leading companies to put digital strategy at the forefront of their business."

According to IDC MarketScape report, another client reference said: "Bain is best at consulting in action, when launching something or creating something from nothing. There's a practicality in their thinking, which I like. I would just use them for stuff that is truly complex and has the potential to be game changing."

