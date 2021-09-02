Idaho Technical Career Academy Is Ready To Help Students Get Back On Track

Idaho Technical Career Academy ( ITCA), a full-time, tuition-free public school program, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential.

Idaho Technical Career Academy ( ITCA), a full-time, tuition-free public school program, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. ITCA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year Monday, September 7, 2021.

For most families, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child's future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it's important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

ITCA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a "COVID slide" of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like ITCA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

"We have an incredibly dedicated staff that is insistent on providing the safest and most reliable learning environment, no matter the circumstance," said ITCA Head of School Monti L. Pittman. "I'm anticipating another excellent year from both our student and staff, as we persevere through these unprecedented times."

Students who attend ITCA also have the opportunity to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources; Business; Human & Health Services; and Information Technology (IT). Students can also earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. ITCA's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Idaho Technical Career Academy is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about Idaho Technical Career Academy and how to enroll, visit itca.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school and monitor students' academic progress throughout the school year.

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy is an online public-school program serving students across the state of Idaho. ITCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (LRN) - Get K12 Inc. Report, the nation's leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ITCA, visit itca.12.com.

