Idaho Strives To Improve Juvenile Mental Health With Effective New Screening Tool: Web MAYSI-2

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Partners, the software firm that provides scientifically validated technologies to helping professionals, is transitioning Idaho from the MAYSIWARE to the most widely used youth mental health screening tool in the United States. Web MAYSI-2, built by Orbis Partners in collaboration with the National Youth Screening and Assessment Partners (NYSAP), is a secure cloud-based tool designed to assess the mental health needs in youth.

The program is made possible through partnership with the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections (IDJC), which will deploy Web MAYSI-2 in County Juvenile Detention Centers. Previously, County Juvenile Detention Centers were utilizing the MAYSIWARE.

Research from the National Center for Mental Health and Juvenile Justice demonstrates that nearly 70% of youth in the juvenile justice system have a diagnosable mental disorder. "It is imperative to identify mental health needs quickly so that youth receive safe and effective treatment," said Josh Glade, Co-CEO of Empower Community Care, the parent company of Orbis Partners. Web MAYSI-2, deployed in over 250 juvenile justice organizations, is best suited for youths aged 12 to 17 who may have important, pressing behavioral health needs.

According to Alex Stringer, Orbis Partners COO, " Idaho is taking a positive step towards improving the clinical well-being of youth in juvenile facilities and the safety of staff and communities."

About Orbis Partners:Orbis Partners provides solutions for criminal justice and human services systems, specializing in designing and implementing services for at-risk client groups.

About Empower Community Care:Empower is the parent brand of Orbis Partners. The mission of Empower is to transform the lives of troubled youth, their families, and communities through scientifically proven treatments and tools that improve services to vulnerable populations.

