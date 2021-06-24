Idaho's Newest 55 Community Invites Homebuyers To Explore Their Resort Dreams Turned Reality

BOISE, Idaho, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy® by Shea Homes® , a leading 55+ and resort community developer, has broken ground at its newest 55+ community, Trilogy ® Valor, in southwest Boise's burgeoning town of Kuna. Located in the masterplan of Valor, Trilogy has hosted two well-attended information sessions and has plans for two upcoming pre-sales virtual information sessions on Friday, June 25 th, 2021 and Saturday, July 17th, 2021 (both 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time).

The June 25 th session will include a reveal of preliminary floorplans, information about home collections and exciting included features. The July 17 th session is especially important and will include:

Anticipated pricing ranges

Information about joining the VIP Priority Purchase List for the pre-grand opening homesite release

Go-live date for the pre-qualification website link

Expected timing for the first home release.

Attendance on July 17 th is critical as only those who attend this session will get first priority for pre-sales ahead of the general public.

Trilogy® Valor Brings Exciting Lifestyle & Home Designs to Popular Idaho Market

Just 16 miles from downtown and adjacent to the Falcon Crest Golf Club, Trilogy® Valor will offer a sophisticated yet laid-back, resort-style community in a highly desirable area at a very attainable price point. The community offers easy access to lots of outdoor recreation, shopping and services. Boise has been included in top 10 markets for retirement for its great weather, outdoor lifestyle, and small-town charm, making Trilogy's location near Boise a smart move for buyers.

This beautiful community of single-level detached and attached duplex homes will offer floorplans with contemporary designs that embrace open-concept functionality and exciting outdoor living spaces. Homes will range from ~1,342 to 2,367 square feet, with spacious kitchens, spa-inspired primary suites, flexible rooms like extra bedrooms and offices, and more. A modern, campus-style Resort Club is planned to be the centerpiece of the community and the social hub for all Trilogy homeowners, with distinctive spaces and daily experiences all focused on helping homeowners have fun, feel great and Live Happier ®.

Register Now for Both Info SessionsOnly homebuyers who attend the July 17 th Pre-Sales Information Session will have early access to the VIP priority list, and the June 25 th Session will give buyers their first opportunity to see the Floor Plans before the public. Visit Sheahomes.com/Valor to learn more about these upcoming events and to register.

About Trilogy ® by Shea Homes ® Shea Homes ® currently has 14 Trilogy ® brand 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, and has participated in the development and sale of homes in over twenty-five 55+ and resort lifestyle communities since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to make wellness a part of daily life, creating an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants and bars, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy ® by Shea Homes ® has been named America's Most Trusted ® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experience may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.

