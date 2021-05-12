Idaho Home Builder Taking The Stress Out Of Home Buying

CBH Homes opts to say no to bidding wars and instead focuses on building more inventory.

BOISE, Idaho, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Treasure Valley real estate market has continuously been labeled with the stigma of bidding wars and little to no inventory in resale and new builds, however, this new home construction builder is vying for a different approach.

CBH Homes, Idaho's largest home builder is doing just that. With over 200 and counting move-in-ready homes, CBH is defying the norm and offering home buyers more options with an even easier process. In new home construction, CBH holds 60% of the current available inventory.

While COVID-19 brought delays and uncertainty, CBH pushed forward and made it a priority to offer new quick-move-in homes. "Our goal is to consistently build and have new homes on the ground ready for buyers," said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes.

CBH is removing barriers for homeownership by eliminating waitlists, eliminating long build times, and offering more finished homes ready for quick move-in. In a market where appraisals and inspections are being waived and causing buyers additional stress, CBH is saying yes to appraisals, yes to inspections, and yes to a worry-free experience.

"At CBH, the price is the price. We don't believe in bidding wars, you don't have to cross your fingers, or write a heart wrenching letter. It's simply a first come, first serve basis." said Christine Comstock, Sales Coach Director and Managing Associate Broker at CBH Homes.

With over 40 communities in 11 different cities, CBH invites buyers looking for new homes to come see why CBH Homes is making buying a home a quick and easy decision. To see all available homes, head to cbhhomes.com.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 29 years, and for 17 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #43 in the nation and proudly working with 22,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idaho-home-builder-taking-the-stress-out-of-home-buying-301289987.html

SOURCE CBH Homes