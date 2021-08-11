ID.me Expands Digital Wallet To Include COVID-19 Vaccine ID

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS:

Flexible verification options from self-asserted to CDC card to API-based verification

Vaccine records can be digitized/virtualized and securely shared as users choose

ID.me to announce new offering at HIMSS 2021

ID.me, the secure digital identity network with over 55 million members, today announced it is launching a digital COVID-19 Vaccine ID for people to securely verify whether they are experiencing COVID symptoms or have received the vaccine. ID.me and Sterling, a leading provider of background and identity services, will leverage their existing partnership to offer the solution to employers in the U.S.

As COVID-19 cases rise across the country, organizations need a trusted and easy-to-use solution to keep their employees and customers safe. ID.me's COVID-19 vaccination status solution solves this problem. As with all ID.me issued credentials, vaccination status sharing will be secure, private, and controlled solely by the individual on a case-by-case basis.

Verified individuals may share their vaccination status by visiting a web page associated with the organization. ID.me uses standardized protocols for federation to enable interoperability with all organizations. The company can also establish hosted landing pages for smaller organizations. Information is safely stored. ID.me is certified at NIST 800-53 FedRAMP Moderate by the General Services Administration (GSA).

Organizations may choose from different verification options in accordance with their policies:

Self-asserted COVID vaccination status

Document-based evidence of COVID vaccination status

Issuing or Authoritative source confirmation of COVID vaccination status

Organizations may also specify the appropriate level of identity verification to accompany the vaccine verification status. ID.me is the only Identity Provider in the United States certified against NIST SP 800-63-3 Identity Assurance Level 2 and Authenticator Assurance Level 2 with an Unsupervised Remote and a Supervised Remote (video chat) offering. ID.me also offers less rigorous identity verification options for organizations based on the population they serve.

"Our economic recovery depends on a safe return to work and to gathering in public places to live our lives to the fullest," said Blake Hall, founder and CEO of ID.me. "The Delta variant has introduced a new paradigm to the war against COVID-19. As the largest identity network by far in the United States of America, we will help the country rise to this challenge and defeat it."

"This solution will be especially useful for employers as they continue to navigate the resumption of in-person work," said Josh Peirez, CEO of Sterling, which supports more than 40,000 clients and is an ID.me partner. "As many are grappling with uncertainty around COVID-19 vaccination requirements, trusted identity and vaccine status will be critical to helping many businesses operate with minimal disruption. ID.me's vaccination status credential makes it possible for organizations to conveniently and securely screen their employees, which helps them create environments of trust and safety while keeping our economy moving."

ID.me is announcing the ID.me Vaccine ID at HIMSS 2021 in booth 3310 (Las Vegas Sands Expo, Level 2). The company is also exhibiting its Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances (EPCS) solution, which supports providers' compliance with state and federal laws and regulations. These include Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) revisions to the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT) for Patients and Communities Act.

Learn more about the ID.me Vaccine ID here. To contact sales, email vaccineid@id.me.

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has more than 55 million members with over 80,000 new subscribers joining daily, as well as partnerships with 27 states, multiple federal agencies, and over 400 name brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is the only provider with video chat and is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me/

About Sterling

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 40,000 clients create people-first cultures built on foundations of trust and safety. Sterling's tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 70 million background checks annually. Visit us at sterlingcheck.com/.

