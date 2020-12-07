ICP Brings Their Robust Global Transaction Processing Platform To The United States

PRIOR LAKE, Minn., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Computer Professionals (ICP), a fintech corporation and international issuing and acquiring processor, today announced their certification and the official launch of their transaction processing platform in the United States.

Founded in 1996, ICP currently operates in 27 countries and works with some of the largest financial institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean. A registered MasterCard Issuer Processor, ICP specializes in processing ATM, kiosk, POS and e-commerce transactions. With competitive pricing and the ability to drive all major brands, the award winning OmniCommerce processing suite of services is a single source solution that can be used with a multitude of devices from traditional ATMs and ITMs, POS terminals, Bitcoin and gaming kiosks to mobile apps, top-up stations, e-wallet and QRCode solutions.

ICP has interfaces into several core banking software systems including Jack Henry and is well known for developing custom solutions for use on Hyosung, Genmega, NCR and Diebold machines.

The issuing platform allows financial institutions to distribute a wide variety of cards such as secured and unsecured credit cards, debit cards, prepaid, payroll, virtual and gift cards. Private label or co-branded card solutions are also supported through the OmniCommerce processing suite.

"We are excited to be entering the U.S. market right now, when people need easy access to cash and faster, more secure payments the most," said Richard Beer, ICP President and CEO. "With payment technology rapidly advancing and more ATM deployers getting into outsourcing and managed services, our decades of experience working with financial institutions makes this a great time to share our expertise with U.S. ATM deployers and offer banks and credit unions our powerful, all-encompassing OmniCommerce Processing Suite of Services."

"Financial institutions around the world no longer have to deal with multiple vendors. We can handle all of their payment needs," said Craig Potts, who owns ICP as well as Security State Bank of Aitkin. "What sets ICP apart is that we offer a full turn-key solution for issuing and acquiring, we recently began offering e-wallets and are known for our custom options."

"We've heard from a number of U.S. financial institutions and ATM deployers that deposit automation is a challenge for them. It's not for us. Because our focus for the last 24 years has primarily been with banks and credit unions, we accept a significant number of deposits on a daily basis," Beer adds.

The company is also known for their customer service. Hermina Francis, First National Bank of St. Lucia Cards and Electronic Banking Manager says, "ICP has been one of our most reliable service partners I've worked with over the years. We find the team to be very professional, patient, supportive and understanding of our needs. They are very flexible and forward thinking."

The ICP product suite includes the OmniCommerce issuer/acquirer switch, OmniServices API, OmniPortal Admin, customer service, Cardholder and InfoServer portals, notification and IVR services, OmniWallet mobile applications, and OmniRecon back office settlement reporting and reconciliation system. Moreover, for financial institutions or ATM deployers that want to own and operate their own switch, ICP's OmniCommerce suite of services can be licensed to run in-house or in the cloud ‒ in multiple languages and a variety of currencies.

