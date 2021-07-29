Icosavax Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,133,333 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Icosavax. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Icosavax, are expected to be approximately $182.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ICVX." The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Icosavax has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,819,999 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Jefferies, Cowen, Evercore ISI and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Icosavax

Icosavax is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative VLP platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Icosavax's VLP platform technology is designed to enable multivalent, particle-based display of complex viral antigens, which it believes will induce broad, robust, and durable protection against the specific viruses targeted. Icosavax's pipeline includes vaccine candidates targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus (hMPV), and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Icosavax was formed in 2017 to advance the breakthrough VLP technology from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington with the goal to discover, develop, and commercialize vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax exclusively licensed the VLP technology for use in several fields, including RSV and hMPV, from the University of Washington. For SARS-CoV-2, Icosavax has a non-exclusive, worldwide (excluding South Korea) license from the University of Washington that will convert to an exclusive license in North America and Europe in 2025. Icosavax is located in Seattle.

