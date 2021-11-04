ICoreConnect Announces Conference Call And Webcast To Present Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WINDERMERE, FL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for healthcare business workflow, will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 15, 2021, after the market closes. Following the release, management will host a conference call to review the company's financial results and provide a business update.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Participants should dial 877-269-7756 (United States) or 201-689-7817( (International) and mention iCoreConnect. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at https://www.icoreconnect.com .

About iCoreConnectiCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company's philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 70 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

