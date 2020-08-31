TROY, Mich., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegis Global Solutions (AGS) Supply Chain Management has selected ICONMA for its 2020 Strategic Partners Program. The selection was based on ICONMA demonstrating superior levels of program delivery and partnership to both AGS and our clients.

"To determine our 2020 Strategic Partners, we extracted data from our proprietary business intelligence tool, ACUMEN to analyze key supplier performance metrics. Additionally, we conducted an enterprise wide survey to obtain supplier ratings from our Operations Leaders and Supply Chain Consultants," said Erin Hough, Executive, Supply Chain at AGS.

The award was warmly received by ICONMA Co-Founder and CEO, Claudine George, and the entire leadership team.

"When we started ICONMA almost 20 years ago, we couldn't imagine the great partnerships we would build along the way. Allegis is one of our great partners, and we are honored to be an AGS Strategic Partner for another year," said George.

About ICONMAICONMA is a Global Information Consulting Management firm providing Professional Staffing Services & Project-Based Solutions for organizations in a broad range of industries. A certified woman-owned company celebrating 20 years of business in 2020, ICONMA's Corporate Headquarters is based in Troy, Michigan with locations throughout the United States, Canada, and India.

Connect with ICONMA on social media LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconma-selected-as-ags-2020-strategic-partner-301121048.html

SOURCE ICONMA