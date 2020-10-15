Iconic Style Meets New-School Tech: PMI's Stanley Brand Launches The Legacy Series

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley, a PMI Worldwide brand, announces the launch of the Legacy Series with QuadVac™ technology.Built for a lifetime of adventures, the new series offers an upgrade to its Classic legendary mugs, thermal bottles and food jars with best-in-class technology, built-for-life construction and thoughtful design. The series is available via stanley1913.com and at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's online and retail locations nationwide.

A throwback to the 50s vintage design, the Legacy Series features upgrades that deliver superior performance, rugged toughness and best-in-class technology suited for modern adventures. This includes QuadVac™ vacuum technology that keeps food and beverages hotter or colder, longer. The series is constructed with thicker stainless steel and reinforced with a double layer barrier to Stanley's original double-wall vacuum insulation.

The Legacy Series design pays homage to Stanley's brand heritage while delivering modern upgrades. These heirloom products will be passed down for generations. All Legacy Series vessels feature an easy-grip wrap that's more than a style statement; it offers a firm grip so products can be easily carried and gripped tight. The Legacy Food Jar wraps even keep a spork handy. Leakproof, reusable, packable and ready to tackle any adventure, the Legacy Series carries Stanley's Built for Life™ lifetime guarantee.

"There aren't many companies that can look back to their more than 100-year history for inspiration to shape their future, but that's precisely what we did with the Legacy Series," says Terence Reilly, global president of Stanley brand. "The lifetime durability and performance, synonymous with the Stanley brand, has been fused with our most innovative technology to improve on an iconic collection that's immediately recognizable, yet new and unexpected."

As part of the Legacy Series launch, Stanley has invited brand ambassador and professional bass angler, Brian Latimer, to share his legacy. Brian's storied upbringing, life lessons, and personal and professional legacy in this short film will inspire you to build and share your own legacy with those who adventure with you.

The collection comes in a variety of sizes and colors, including Hammertone Green, Wine, Nightfall and Matte Black.

The Legacy Series includes:

The Legacy QuadVac™ Trigger-Action Mugs . Outfitted with thicker-than-usual steel, QuadVac™ insulation, and a leakproof lid, these Trigger-Action Mugs are ready to roam near or far. Available in 8.5, 12, 16 and 20 fl. oz.

Outfitted with thicker-than-usual steel, QuadVac™ insulation, and a leakproof lid, these Trigger-Action Mugs are ready to roam near or far. Available in 8.5, 12, 16 and 20 fl. oz. The Legacy QuadVac™ Thermal Bottles. These thermal bottles combine old-school Stanley durability with innovative QuadVac™ insulation to keep drinks hot or cold longer. There's also a double-wall steel cup to preserve the flavor integrity of water, coffee, tea or beer. Available in 20 fl. oz., and 1.1, 1.5, and 2.0 qt.

These thermal bottles combine old-school Stanley durability with innovative QuadVac™ insulation to keep drinks hot or cold longer. There's also a double-wall steel cup to preserve the flavor integrity of water, coffee, tea or beer. Available in 20 fl. oz., and 1.1, 1.5, and 2.0 qt. The Legacy QuadVac™ Food Jars. These Stanley-tough, leakproof food jars are what every good recipe deserves. QuadVac™ insulation, a double-wall steel cup, and stainless-steel spork means more soup for you. Available in 17 and 27 fl. oz.

About STANLEY:Invented by William Stanley on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, the STANLEY brand has been delivering superior food and beverage gear for rugged, active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy STANLEY products, get quality gear. Built for Life ®. Learn more, visit www.stanley1913.com.

About PMI Worldwide:PMI is a leading global brand that manufactures, markets, and designs innovative food and beverage container solutions. Their two most recognizable brands, Stanley® and Aladdin® are sold globally. PMI also creates private label products for select global retailers. Headquartered in Seattle, PMI has offices in Bentonville, San Francisco, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Manila and Rio de Janeiro. Additionally, PMI has ownership in three manufacturing facilities, one in China and two in Brazil. For more on the company and its full line of products and accessories, visit www.pmi-worldwide.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconic-style-meets-new-school-tech-pmis-stanley-brand-launches-the-legacy-series-301153481.html

SOURCE STANLEY, a brand of PMI