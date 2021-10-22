Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $300 Million Initial Public Offering

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. ("Iconic Sports" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "ICNC.U" beginning October 22, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separately trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "ICNC" and "ICNC WS," respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Iconic Sports is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a business combination with one or more businesses. While it may pursue a business combination in any business industry or sector, the Company expects to capitalize on the ability of its sponsor group and management team to identify, acquire and accelerate a business in the global sports industry or an adjacent sector including data and analytics, media and technology. In doing so, the Company intends to focus its search on iconic businesses, including sports franchises, which will complement its differentiated expertise, benefit from its strategic and hands-on operational leadership and where it believes there are opportunities for attractive risk-adjusted returns and to build a platform for future investments.

The sponsor group behind Iconic Sports is a partnership between James G. Dinan, Alexander Knaster, Edward Eisler and Tifosy SponsorCo LLC, an affiliate of Tifosy Capital & Advisory, a leading boutique sports advisory firm. The Company is led by Co-Chief Executive Officers Gianluca Vialli and Fausto Zanetton, and brings together a powerful combination of experience, industry relationships and global expertise across sports, finance and management.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

