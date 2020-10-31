Iconic Performer-Activist Peter Yarrow And Survivors Of Parkland, Fla., Shooting Tragedy Headline Voter Rally-Concert To Be Live-streamed Sunday Night, Nov. 1

Sunday night rally, 8-10 pm ET, is virtual equivalent of the '60s music-of-conscience movement when Peter, Paul & Mary; Joan Baez; Bob Dylan, and other activists galvanized America's youth; upcoming concert is Covid-Era's digital equivalent with the music of student-activists disseminated over the internet and social media, inspiring young and old alike to action

NEW YORK and PITTSBURGH, and PARKLAND, Fla., Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Performer-activist Peter Yarrow (of Peter, Paul & Mary) and Honor With Action, a Parkland, Fla., gun-violence prevention coalition, will host a virtual livestreamed voter rally and concert -- "Vote For Them," an evening of song to honor the students and teachers lost in school shootings -- on Sunday night, 11/1, at 8 pm ET, via Facebook Live.

The concert will feature live performances by Peter Yarrow -- who'll sing Blowing In the Wind and If I Had a Hammer, among other iconic folk songs -- and musically gifted students who survived the 2018 Parkland, Fla., high school shooting tragedy whose songwriting has helped them turn pain and trauma into personal healing, activism and art.

The Parkland students will be joined by Manuel Oliver, the iconic muralist and artist, who lost his son Joaquin, 17, in the Parkland tragedy; Francine and David Wheeler, who lost their son, Ben, 6, in the 2012 Newtown, Ct., Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting; Mark Barden, co-founder and manager of Sandy Hook Promise, who lost his son, Daniel, 7, in 2012; and Pam Simon, who was wounded along with Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and 17 others at the 2011 "Congress on your Corner" gathering in Tucson, Az. and went on to become a leading organizer for the gun-violence prevention movement.

The legacy of the Parkland students will be highlighted by the presence of three other musically talented students who attend arts-based high schools in Pittsburgh. They, along with five of their classmates, met the Parkland songwriters virtually two years ago, inspiring them to write a remarkable anthem, The Sin of Silence, that will crown the evening -- a musical expression of youthful determination to create a better, more just and moral world in which children and youth no longer live in daily fear of a shooter attacking their school.

According to Peter, Sunday night's rally-concert is the virtual equivalent of the '60s "music-of-conscience" movement, during which Peter, Paul and Mary; Joan Baez; Bob Dylan, and other activists performed at massive rallies like the 1963 Civil Rights "March on Washington." Just as music galvanized America then, #VoteBecause is the Covid Era's digital counterpart - with the music of student-activists disseminated over the internet and social media, inspiring young and old alike to action.

To register, click here: https://bit.ly/ParklandPittsburgh. To join the event, click here: https://m.facebook.com/events/385260766171499.

SOURCE Honor With Action