Iconic NERF Brand Becomes Official Partner Of NFL FLAG

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global play and entertainment company Hasbro, Inc, (HAS) - Get Report today announced a partnership with NFL FLAG to become the official supplier of footballs and flag belts for NFL FLAG league play in the U.S. The partnership represents a definitive return to sports for the NERF brand, which will put NERF footballs and gear directly into the hands of thousands of NFL FLAG athletes across the country.

As part of the partnership, Hasbro will supply NERF-branded footballs and flag belts to more than 1,600 NFL FLAG leagues, serving over 500,000 participants in all 50 states starting Summer 2021. NFL FLAG athletes ages six and under will compete with NERF-style, foam footballs, and older athletes (7+) will use a traditional composite, air-filled, regulation NERF football. In addition, NERF will create unique branded experiences at year-round NFL FLAG Regional Tournaments held in major markets across the country as well as the NFL FLAG Championship held during Pro Bowl.

Hasbro will also supply NERF footballs and flag belts for GENYOUth's 'NFL FLAG-In-Schools' program; a national initiative that distributes equipment, curriculum and gear to schools at the elementary, middle, and high school levels each year.

"Thanks to our partners at NFL FLAG, NERF will be the very first ball kids play with as they begin their football journey and progress through the NFL FLAG Football League," said Teresa Pearson, Sr. Director of Global Brand Marketing & Development for NERF. "We're honored to join NFL FLAG's mission of delivering the excitement of youth football, and the importance of active play, to communities and families across the country. We can't wait to watch NERF footballs fly!"

In addition to the partnerships' supply agreement, NFL FLAG-branding will be featured on NERF including an "Official NFL FLAG Partner" emblem on packaging at select retail locations beginning Spring of 2022.

"NERF is an iconic brand that's synonymous with the fun, competition and excitement of youth sports," said NFL FLAG Executive Director Izell Reese. "We're proud to call NERF the official football and flag provider of NFL FLAG and look forward to providing the best flag football experience and equipment to NFL FLAG athletes of all ages."

NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact league made available for youth ages 5-17. Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, with regular participation of more than 3 million youth and adults each year.

Fans can find additional information about the NERF brand, products, and partnerships on social media ( Instagram.com/NERF, Facebook.com/NERF, and YouTube.com/NERF) and on NERF.com. Athletes interested in joining NFL FLAG can visit NFLFlag.com for more information and to join a league near them.

About Hasbro Hasbro (HAS) - Get Report is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro's iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands.

About NFL FLAG NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

