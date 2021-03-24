Iconic Illy Coffee Blend Now Available In Instant Coffee For U.S. Market

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a global leader in high-quality coffee, today announced the introduction of illy Instant Coffee to the U.S., the first instant coffee made with illy's legendary blend of 100% Arabica beans that has been perfected over 85 years. Coffee lovers can choose from two roasts, Classico, with a smooth and mild taste, and Intenso, full bodied and intense with notes of deep cocoa, both delivering the distinctly illy taste and experience.

As retail sales for instant coffee rose by nearly $50 million in the U.S. in 2020, 1 its popularity is growing in a time when consumer consumption habits have drastically changed. More time at home doesn't necessarily equate to more time in daily routines as many look for a convenient and fast single-serve coffee option. Through a cold manufactured process that preserves essential aromas and flavors, plus the inclusion of finely ground coffee to enhance the taste, illy Instant Coffee delivers the richness, complexity, smoothness and balance of a traditionally prepared illy coffee.

"illy Instant Coffee has been loved throughout Europe and Asia for years, and we are now delighted to bring it to America as yet another convenient way to enjoy all that our legendary Arabica blend delivers to the cup," said Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of illycaffè. "This is an instant coffee that stands apart in offering beautifully balanced taste and fragrant aromas, and the only instant coffee that meets the standards that we demand and our loyal customers expect and deserve."

illy Instant Coffee is packaged in a slim 95 gram soft can ideal for all coffee drinking experiences, from home to office or travel. It is available exclusively through illy's e-shop - www.illy.com and in illy Caffè locations and Shops for a retail price of $9.00 where those passionate about the distinct taste of illy coffee can earn rewards and exclusive benefits through the new illy Lovers loyalty program.

About illycaffèillycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world 's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 8 million cups are consumed in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first " Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded its University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo - designed by an artist, James Rosenquist - and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2019 the company was employing 1,405 people and posted consolidated revenues of €520,5 million. There are 269 stores and mono-brand illy shops in more than 40 countries.

1 Mintel; Coffee and RTD Coffee: Incl Impact of COVID-19 - US - July 2020.

