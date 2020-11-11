Iconic Holiday Light Show In Las Vegas Shines For 20 Years

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ho Ho Ho! Holiday festivities in Las Vegas begin as Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway welcomes thousands of annual visitors to take a 2.5-mile drive through the light course nightly from Nov. 13 to Jan. 10, 2021. Glittering Lights celebrates 20 years of Christmas magic with new additions sure to bring excitement to a challenging 2020 year.

Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway opens November 13, celebrating 20 iconic years of spreading holiday cheer.

Five Million LED LightsGuests are greeted with warmness from the moment they enter the gates, seeing the spectacular view of five million LED lights and the festive music from Glittering Lights' Ho Ho Radio. The scent of hot cocoa and fresh-popped kettle corn adorn the air as guests embark on their journey through the course packed full of holiday spirit. This year's displays include The Tunnel of Love, Fairytale Land, Santa Goes Racing, and so much more! Guests can even perk up their trip with socially distanced Santa photos for the family.

Vegas Visitors Las Vegas is back in action. The city is full of opportunities for tourists, and there's no better way to celebrate the holidays than by creating memorable moments surrounded by millions of lights. Photo Tours Vegas welcomes tourists for an exquisite, memory-making trip through Glittering Lights with luxury transportation, professional photography, and expedited entry with a custom package that suits your needs.

Sports in VegasThe Sports Alley at Glittering Lights is sure to bring a smile, highlighting the entertainment capital of the world's blossoming sports scene with tributes to Las Vegas' famous sports teams and events.

"Even through challenging times, Glittering Lights continues to be a source of hope and happiness," says John Bentham, event producer. "We create a positive environment that unifies the community, putting smiles on the faces of visitors from all walks of life. That's what Christmas is all about."

Tickets begin at $25 and are available at glitteringlights.vegas . Stay up to date on Glittering Lights presented by Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing's festive fun @lasvegaslights and facebook.com.glitteringlightslasvegas

A portion of each ticket benefits Speedway Children's Charities Las Vegas Chapter, providing funding for children's charities throughout Southern Nevada.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconic-holiday-light-show-in-las-vegas-shines-for-20-years-301170540.html

SOURCE Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway