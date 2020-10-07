Iconic Editorial Opens With Academy Award-Winning Editors

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Editorial, a subsidiary of Iconic Talent Agency, has opened its doors with an A-list roster of Editors from features and television including Oscar-winner Tom Cross (NO TIME TO DIE, LA LA LAND, WHIPLASH), double Oscar-nominee Joe Walker (DUNE, BLADE RUNNER 2049, 12 YEARS A SLAVE), and American Cinema Editors Award-winner Jinmo Yang (PARASITE). Commercial and branded entertainment projects will be the focus for Iconic Editorial.

"Our Iconic Editorial Editors are a huge asset to advertising agencies because our Editors are trained in narrative and have decades of experience producing genre-bending projects that accentuate exceptional storytelling," said Heinrich Meyer, Managing Director of Iconic Editorial, "By bringing in these world-class artists, ad agencies and commercial directors will enhance the motive of each project."

Iconic Editorial's roster includes some of the most well-regarded and sought-after in the industry. Tom Cross, who won an Oscar, BAFTA and Independent Spirit Award for WHIPLASH, has just completed editing Cary Joji Fukanaga's Bond film NO TIME TO DIE. Joe Walker is currently in edit on Denis Villeneuve's DUNE, while Tyler Nelson is editing THE BATMAN for Matt Reeves. Jake Roberts is the editor behind Alex Garland's stunning sci-fi series DEVS, and Jinmo Yang is riding high off his work with Bong-Joon Ho on PARASITE. Other Iconic Editors include Colby Parker Jr, whose credits include FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, DEEPWATER HORIZON and ANTMAN; John Gilbert, who won an Oscar and BAFTA for HACKSAW RIDGE; Laura Jennings, who recently completed MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL and is known for her work on EDGE OF TOMORROW; and finally Matthew Newman, who is wrapping WITHOUT REMORSE with Michael B. Jordan and is a frequent collaborator with Nicolas Winding Refn, both in films and commercials.

Iconic Talent Agency Founder Devin Mann created the concept for Iconic Editorial during the pandemic. The pivot to remote workflows for advertising has opened up access to higher-caliber talent who are excited by commercial opportunities but prefer to work within their own studios as they have been for years on feature projects.

"What is amazing about Iconic Editorial Editors is that they have been collaborating with great voices of modern cinema such as Denis Villeneuve, Damien Chazelle, Steve McQueen. Now, they are lending their voices and sharing their perspectives with brands and agencies - it is exciting and unprecedented," said Devin Mann, founder of Iconic Editorial.

Iconic Editorial is represented nationally by Ezra Burke and Shane Harris of Content Chemics. For more information on Iconic Editorial, visit https://www.iconiceditorial.com .

