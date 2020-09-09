Iconic Cow-Spotted Gateway PC Brand Returns With Full Line Of Laptops Sold Exclusively At Walmart.com

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway, the beloved cow-spotted PC brand is back exclusively at Walmart. The new line of Gateway-branded laptops and tablets combine style, performance, and value in a wide range of products for consumers, students, and creators. Incorporating the latest technology for faster connections, sharper graphics, and immersive experiences, the new devices feature a fresh, clever design that embodies today's style and aesthetic.

"We're very excited to offer our customers these exciting new Gateway products," said Nicole Qaqundah, senior merchandising director of computing at Walmart. "At Walmart, we want to offer a wide assortment of computing products to meet the needs of our customers - whether they are looking for a new laptop for school or a new tablet for work and these are a welcome addition to our lineup."

The new Gateway offerings include mainstream laptops, 2-in-1s, the Ultra Slim series and the Creators series. In addition, new Gateway tablets will be available in multiple screen sizes and colors and available only at Walmart.com .

"The Gateway PC brand and its renowned cow-spotted boxes have been well-loved in the United States since 1985," said Jade Zhou, head of global strategic alliances for Acer, which owns the Gateway brand. "Acer is thrilled that Walmart is becoming the exclusive provider of Gateway-branded notebooks and tablets. We are pleased that customers in the United States and Puerto Rico will have the opportunity to enjoy the beloved Gateway brand again through one of the world's top retailers."

Intel redefines what is possible in a thin and light computer by bringing a powerful combination of performance, connectivity, and entertainment to provide all the capabilities needed for computing on the go. With Intel's intelligent performance, creative projects are completed with ease. Lightning-fast connections and outstanding performance features provide vibrant entertainment and gaming experiences from anywhere.

"It's exciting to see Gateway products returning to the market powered by Intel mobile processors that deliver the real-world performance and responsiveness that people expect, in addition to best-in-class connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi solutions," said Eric McLaughlin, vice president and general manager of the Wireless Solutions Group at Intel. "With more people working, creating, learning and gaming from home, we need to be able to connect and collaborate with ease, from anywhere."

Gateway laptops are powered by Intel processors and AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics. AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics feature a powerful combination of processor and graphics technology for efficient and exceptional performance. AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics provide astonishing power and efficiency; spectacular HDR quality visuals for streaming and playing games; and responsive processing power for every need.

"AMD is proud to be part of Gateway's exciting return to the highly competitive laptop market," said Jason Banta, corporate vice president and general manager, Client OEM, AMD. "These new Gateway laptops feature a strong lineup with up to the latest Ryzen Mobile Processors with built-in graphics to deliver unmatched performance and incredible power efficiency for everyone from entry-level notebook buyers to gamers and creators."

Gateway laptops feature Microsoft Windows 10 Home to start up fast, switch tasks quickly, and connect smoothly. Microsoft Windows 10 Home comes with built-in security features, Windows Hello for fast, secure and password-free unlocking, Focus Assist to block notifications, Microsoft Photos for a simple way to organize edit, and share photos, and Xbox Game Bar to instantly chat with your friends, monitor performance, and take screen recordings.

"In our new work from home, learn from home reality, it's great to see that customers have access to so many choices of great Windows 10 PCs, all with the security and functionality that Windows 10 provides," said Nicole Dezen, vice president of device partner sales at Microsoft. "From Gateway's new low-cost laptops to their Creator series with all of the high definition visuals, there is sure to be a PC for everyone whether they are working, studying, creating or gaming."

The two Gateway Creators Series laptops have displays that are Tuned by THX™ which ensures brighter contrast with more vibrant screen colors. The user can expect the best equalized video experience and the most dynamic image performance so they can enjoy entertainment the way the creator intended. The Creators Series laptops are also equipped with THX® Spatial Audio to deliver an authentic 7.1 surround experience through the built-in speakers and attached 3.5mm headphones. THX Spatial Audio provides 360-degree sound, with deep immersion and realism for movies, streaming, video games, and music enjoyment. All the Gateway laptops feature speakers that have been Tuned by THX to ensure maximum performance with balanced sound.

"We are pleased to announce the integration of THX technology and solutions into the Gateway product line for Walmart," said Jason Fiber, general manager and senior vice president of mobile technologies, THX Ltd. "THX continues to draw upon its rich heritage in consumer entertainment to provide consumers with quality audio and video experiences whether in the cinema, at home or on the go."

Company X, a Los Angeles based production company and creative agency, was selected to create all commercial content for the launch.

The Gateway Ultra Thin series is more than simply thin and light, the products are ergonomically engineered for use on-the-go. These include:

11.6" Ultra Slim Laptop (MSRP: $199.99 ) featuring Windows 10, AMD A4, 4GB / 64GB. Available in 4 colors: black, purple, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio.

14.1" Ultra Slim Laptop (MSRP: $239.99 ) featuring Windows 10, Intel Celeron, 4GB / 64GB. Available in 4 colors: black, purple, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio and Tuned by THX for displays. Includes 1 year Microsoft 365 Personal ( $69.99 Value) with 1TB OneDrive cloud storage.

14.1" Ultra Slim Laptop (MSRP: $429.99 ) featuring Windows 10, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U - Dual Core 2.6 GHz , 4GB / 128GB. Available in 4 colors: black, purple, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio.

14.1" Ultra Slim Laptop (MSRP: $459.99 ) featuring Windows 10, Intel i3, 4GB / 128GB. Available in 4 colors: black, purple, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio.

14.1" Ultra Slim Laptop (MSRP: $599.99 ) featuring Windows 10, Intel i5, 16GB/ 256GB. Available in 4 colors: black, rose gold, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio.

15.6" Ultra Slim Laptop (MSRP: $649.99 ) featuring Windows 10, Intel i5, 16GB / 256GB. Available in 4 colors: black, rose gold, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio.

For versatility and spontaneity, the 2-in-1 has the functionality of a laptop with the ease of a tablet. The 2-in-1 series is also Tuned by THX for audio, and includes:

11.6" 2-in-1 Laptop (MSRP: $299.99 ) with a Touchscreen panel, featuring Windows 10, Intel Celeron, 4GB / 64GB. Available in 4 colors: black, purple, blue, and green. Tuned by THX for audio. Includes 1 year Microsoft 365 Personal ( $69.99 Value) with 1TB OneDrive cloud storage.

Digital media creation is easy with the Gateway Creators series. The Creators series offers fantastic high-definition visuals for creative projects and more immersive gaming and entertainment experiences. The Creators series include:

15.6" Laptop (MSRP: $899.99 ) featuring Windows 10, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H - Six Core - 3.0 GHz, 8GB / 256GB, Nvidia 1650 GTX GPU. THX Spatial Audio for fully immersive 360-degree sound. Also Tuned by THX for audio and Tuned by THX for displays. Available in black.

15.6" Creators Series Laptop (MSRP: $1199.99 ) featuring Windows 10, Intel i5, 8GB / 256GB, Nvidia 2060 RTX GPU. THX Spatial Audio for fully immersive 360-degree sound. Also Tuned by THX for audio and Tuned by THX for displays. Available in black.

For ultimate accessibility, the Gateway tablets power on instantly and are ready when you need it. The tablets come in vibrant colors to reflect personal style.

8" Tablet, (MSRP: $69.99 ) 800X1280 ips, A50, 1GB/32GB, Android 10, Available in black, purple, and blue.

10.1" Tablet, (MSRP: $79.99 ) 800X1280 ips, A50, 1GB/32GB, Android 10, Available in black, purple, and blue.

The new Gateway laptops and tablets now available only at Walmart.com . Additional laptops are expected out later this fall. The new assortment will continue to expand with additional products to be released later in the year.

