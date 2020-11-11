ICON Releases First Environmental, Social And Governance Report

ICON plc, (ICLR) - Get Report a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations, today announced the release of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report which provides an overview of the Company's ESG policies and commitments and highlights the progress made during 2019.

The ESG report is available at https://www.iconplc.com/about/esg.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The Company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 15,250 employees in 94 locations in 40 countries as at September 30, 2020. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

