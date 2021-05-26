Icon Entertainment Restaurants Sweep Top Spots In OpenTable's Diners' Choice Best Of Nashville Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable has posted their May 2021 Diners' Choice Best of Nashville Awards and consistently at the top of that list are Icon Entertainment restaurant concepts Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon, House of Cards...

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable has posted their May 2021 Diners' Choice Best of Nashville Awards and consistently at the top of that list are Icon Entertainment restaurant concepts Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon, House of Cards and Skull's Rainbow Room.

The Southern-style restaurant, bar and live music venue Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon has been been named Nashville Hot Spot and recognized as a Vibrant Bar Scene, while magic-themed speak-easy restaurant House of Cards has been voted in Nashville's Top 10 for Best Ambiance.

With the most recognition in the OpenTable Diner's Choice Best of Nashville Awards is local favorite and Nashville staple since 1948, Skull's Rainbow Room, which was recognized for Best Service, Best Ambiance, and topped the lists for both Hot Spot and Best Late Night Bar Find in Nashville.

Icon Entertainment CEO Bill Miller said of the top spots, "It's a thrill for Icon's food and beverage venues to be selected by OpenTable diners as favorites. All the credit goes to our amazing teams whose dedication to the guest experience is unsurpassed."

Icon Entertainment Group maintains one of the most notable downtown portfolios, including Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon, House of Cards, Skull's Rainbow Room, Nudie's Honky Tonk, Johnny Cash Museum and Patsy Cline Museum. All have welcomed millions of patrons since opening and received numerous accolades from outlets like National Geographic, Marie Claire, Conde Nast's Traveler, USA Today, AAA, TripAdvisor, Forbes, Time, Rolling Stone, Southern Living and more.

You can see the OpenTable Diners' Choice Best of Nashville picks here. Scroll to the bottom to see all choice lists!

About Icon Entertainment:Icon Entertainment was founded by celebrated entrepreneur and real estate investor Bill Miller. The company currently owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum, Patsy Cline Museum, Nudie's Honky Tonk, House of Cards, Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon and Skull's Rainbow Room in Nashville, Tennessee. Icon has also acquired commercial real estate totaling in six properties and over 110,000 square feet in downtown Nashville. To date, Icon's establishments have welcomed millions of patrons since it first opened the Johnny Cash Museum in April 2013. Outlets like National Geographic, Marie Claire, Conde Nast's Traveler, USA Today, AAA, TripAdvisor, Forbes, Time, Rolling Stone, Southern Living, etc. have all honored their establishments with distinctions solidifying their foothold as must-visit attractions and dining experiences in Music City.

Media Contact: Angela Daeger at (615) 600-4366 or angela@iconentertainment.com.

