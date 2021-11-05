ICL To Participate In Fireside Chat At Morgan Stanley's Global Chemicals, Agriculture And Packaging Conference

ICL ( NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced that Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL, will present at Morgan Stanley's Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference at 10:15 a.

ICL ( NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced that Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL, will present at Morgan Stanley's Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference at 10:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

A webcast of the event will be available at investors.icl-group.com/reports-news-and-events/default.aspx#events. A replay will be available at the same site for a limited time, following the live event.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005203/en/