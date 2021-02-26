ICL To Participate In Fireside Chat At Bank Of America's Global Agriculture And Materials Conference

ICL ( NYSE : ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced CFO Kobi Altman will be presenting at Bank of America's Global Agriculture and Materials Conference at 10:00 a.

ICL ( NYSE : ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced CFO Kobi Altman will be presenting at Bank of America's Global Agriculture and Materials Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A webcast will be available at https://investors.icl-group.com/reports-news-and-events/default.aspx#events, and a replay will be available for a limited time period, following the live event.

About ICL

ICL Group LTD is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company that creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005662/en/