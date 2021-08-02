ICL Publishes Annual CSR Report

ICL ( NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced its 2020 corporate responsibility report has been published. The on-line report provides easy access to more than 140 topic-specific web pages and also contains interactive features, including short films and dynamic data charts.

"We are on a mission, transforming from a company that extracts minerals to a company that uses its minerals to create sustainable solutions for humanity. Our vision includes ambitious sustainability goals aimed at addressing the major challenges facing society and the global environment," said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL. "As an industry leader in ESG, ICL is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and, in an effort to provide increased transparency regarding all sustainability issues, we are adopting TCFD reporting, beginning with our 2021 fiscal year."

In addition to its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050, ICL expects to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 30% through 2030, to increase its share of renewable energy consumption to 50% through 2040, and to increase its circular economy and water savings impact by an additional 3% annually. The company also plans to support the communities where it operates by contributing 1% of pre-tax income and by promoting personal environmental responsibility and volunteering among its employees.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

