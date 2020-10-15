ICIMS Receives Candidate Experience Award For Third Consecutive Year

Talent cloud company honored for its commitment to job seekers, touching the lives of more than 30 million workers across the globe

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the leading talent cloud company that empowers employers to attract, engage, hire, and advance the world's best talent, received its third consecutive Candidate Experience (CandE) Award from Talent Board for its commitment to exceptional talent experiences.

"This past year has challenged how all employers engage with talent both inside and outside their organizations, but a strong candidate experience remains a top priority for iCIMS and the thousands of talent innovators in our customer community," said Irene DeNigris, chief people officer at iCIMS. "This recognition from Talent Board mirrors how deeply we value candidates' interaction with our recruitment and onboarding process, ultimately fueling our ability to create a collaborative, diverse, and passionate workforce."

Each year, the CandE Awards recognize companies with the highest positive candidate ratings in their benchmark research. The program is dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle.

"After conducting this research in nothing but a growth market for nearly nine years, it's inspiring to see so many companies work even harder on improving their candidate experience, especially in the face of such extreme adversity in 2020," said Kevin Grossman, president and board member at Talent Board. "Transparency, consistent communication and feedback loops at every stage of the recruitment process continue to be critical and can equate to a big impact on business outcomes and the employment brand."

This recognition underscores iCIMS' commitment to hiring and developing a winning workforce, and its belief that talent powers transformation - both for its own organization and for its community of more than 4,000 customers.

Leaders in talent, tech, and business can learn more about the evolving hiring landscape, and best practices for creating and maintaining an inclusive candidate experience by registering for iCIMS' free INSPIRE 2020 virtual event taking place Nov. 17 and 18.

About Talent Board Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

About iCIMS, Inc. iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

