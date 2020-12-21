ICHIRAN Times Square Store Now Offers Take-Out And Delivery

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICHIRAN is now offering take-out and delivery at our Times Square store. Its Classic Tonkotsu Ramen is available through various delivery platforms, UberEats, Grubhub and DoorDash.

While ICHIRAN's take-out and delivery services have been available for customers around the Brooklyn and Midtown West stores, it has received many ardent requests from customers living outside these areas. So, it decided to start take-out and delivery at the Times Square restaurant as well.

Also, ICHIRAN will be offering "The Classic Tonkotsu Ramen (Chilled)" from 12 pm on Dec. 21, only through Chowbus.

It has developed The Chilled Classis Tonkotsu Ramen, so that the ramen's same flavor served at their restaurants can be enjoyed at home too. As the Classic Tonkotsu Ramen is refrigerated in a special condition after cooking, customers can now enjoy the harmony of our soup, noodles and original spicy red sauce not only at ICHIRAN's restaurants but also at home. This carefully developed chilled ramen can be delivered to areas outside of its current delivery range.

ICHIRAN's wish is to provide only the highest quality ramen at home. The Classic Tonkotsu Ramen is so delicate and made with exceptionally fresh noodles that they need to be eaten soon after cooking. So, the ramen could not be delivered to other areas even though so many customers have requested to be able to eat the freshly made ramen at home.

With the recent events, the demand soars for food delivery as many more people are staying home. ICHIRAN had continued to receive more and more requests for take-out and delivery. To answer those requests, ICHIRAN began developing a new noodle recipe specially for take-out and delivery.

ICHIRAN's craftsmen made countless adjustments and improvements and conducted repeated testing, finally creating our newest noodles that are perfect for take-out and delivery. These noodles have the great quality and flavors the fans expect from ICHIRAN. The delivery ramen uses the same broth and chashu (pork slices) as the ramen in the restaurants so it can finally serve the same quality ramen to the customer's door. This is ICHRAN's very first step in delivering the same great flavors and quality to home. Everyone can now thoroughly enjoy their highest quality Classic Tonkotsu ramen at home.

[Times Square Restaurant Information]

Address: 152 W. 49th St. New York, NY 10019

Business Hours: 12pm - 8pm

[The Classic Tonkotsu Ramen (Chilled) Product Information]

Product Price: $18.90

Launch Date: 12 pm Monday, Dec. 21

ICHIRAN Inc. is celebrating the 60th anniversary in 2020. ICHIRAN commits to providing the highest quality ramen with the best customer service and has been able to provide delicious tonkotsu ramen all over the world.

