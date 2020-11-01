ICHIRAN Take-Home Ramen Kit Fall Savings Event

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, stock your pantry with ICHIRAN's Take-Home Ramen Kits. For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy up to $145 in savings in-store or online. That's equal to 5 Ramen Kits worth of savings! Take advantage of this fall promotion to start holiday shopping early, or just pamper yourself with some delicious ramen.

As introduced in the New York Times, the Take-Home Ramen Kits are a great way to enjoy ICHIRAN ramen in the comfort of your home. ICHIRAN, Japan's favorite tonkotsu (pork bone broth) ramen shop, has taken its classic flavors and recreated it in a kit for an authentic ICHIRAN experience at home. Created by the experts of tonkotsu ramen, the liquid soup concentrate has an authentic, savory taste to recreate the flavors of the actual broth found in restaurants. Each $29 kit comes with 3 servings of dried Hakata style noodles (thin and straight), tonkotsu soup concentrate, and Original Spicy Red Seasoning for the extra punch to your taste buds.

From November 3, 2020, ramen fans can save up to $145 when purchasing Take-Home Ramen Kits at ICHIRAN's Brooklyn outpost or the online store ( shop.ichiranusa.com). Savings are available when purchasing 5-kit, 9-kit, or 15-kit bundles. The 5-kit bundle, normally a $145 value, is now $116 - a savings of $29 (or one Ramen Kit). Getting the 9-kit bundle will usually set you back $261, but it is now $203. Get the maximum savings of $145 with the purchase of the 15-kit bundle for $290 (usually $435). Different bundles can be combined for more savings during this limited time event. ICHIRAN ships to all 50 states and free shipping* is available.

*Shipping is free for Alaska & Hawaii, but handling charges apply.

About ICHIRAN: www.ichiranusa.comICHIRAN is an authentic ramen restaurant specializing in tonkotsu (pork bone broth) ramen. ICHIRAN began in the small city of Fukuoka, Japan in 1960. As the foremost expert in tonkotsu ramen, ICHIRAN has developed its own unique broth and noodles through years of scientific research. The first ramen restaurant to offer ramen customization, it is also the first to create a unique dining experience with its Ramen Focus Booths - individual dining booths designed for a private and peaceful meal.

ichiran-take-home-ramen-kit.jpg ICHIRAN Take-Home Ramen Kit ICHIRAN Ramen Kit includes 3 packets of soup concentrate, 3 servings of noodles, 3 packets of Original Spicy Red Seasoning

