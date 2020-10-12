ICHIRAN Brooklyn Now Delivers Freshly Made Ramen

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 19, 2020, ICHIRAN will offer freshly made, restaurant-quality tonkotsu ramen for delivery via UberEats, Grubhub, and Chowbus. It took ICHIRAN's noodle craftsmen months of research to create a noodle that not only meets ICHIRAN standards for taste and quality, but can also stay fresh and flavorful for up to 40 minutes as it travels to your door.

ICHIRAN does not compromise when it comes to ramen, serving only the highest quality ramen to our fans. To avoid disappointing them with less than stellar ramen, ICHIRAN has refrained from providing take-out or delivery. However, times have changed and after the urging of many of our fans, we developed our newest noodle specifically for delivery. The new noodles are more durable and can maintain its flavor and quality for a longer period of time. Our regular noodles used at ICHIRAN restaurants are so fresh and delicate that they instantly absorb the broth, losing their texture over time. But the noodles made for the delivery version of the Classic Tonkotsu Ramen can maintain its consistency and flavor for up to 40 minutes.

Except the new noodles, the Classic Tonkotsu Ramen (delivery version) is exactly the same as the ramen served in the restaurant - including the famous tonkotsu (pork bone) broth. And just like in the restaurant, you can fully customize your ramen. The ramen broth is packed separately in special take-out containers imported from Japan that help the soup maintain its temperature for up to 40 minutes. The average take-out container can keep food warm for up to 10 minutes - not nearly long enough for our quality standards.

This is ICHIRAN's very first step in recreating our flavors and quality for take-out and delivery. For the first time in ICHIRAN history, you can order our ramen and have it delivered to your door with the same great taste and quality you find dining in at our restaurant. We recommend digging into your ramen while it's still piping hot. The delivery Classic Tonkotsu Ramen can also be reheated in the microwave.

The Classic Tonkotsu Ramen is available in 2 sizes: regular or large. The large size includes 50% more noodles - the Kae-Dama (extra noodles) comes included! Other menu items available for delivery include the Recommended Toppings Set, Fresh Ramen (DIY ramen kit), and various drinks.

About ICHIRAN: www.ichiranusa.comICHIRAN is an authentic ramen restaurant specializing in tonkotsu (pork bone broth) ramen. ICHIRAN began in the small city of Fukuoka, Japan in 1960. As the foremost expert in tonkotsu ramen, ICHIRAN has developed its own unique broth and noodles through years of scientific research. The first ramen restaurant to offer ramen customization, it is also the first to create a unique dining experience with its Ramen Focus Booths - individual dining booths designed for a private and peaceful meal.

