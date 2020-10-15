ICF Publishes "From Connectivity To Community," A New Book That Guides Towns, Cities And Regions In Building Inclusive Prosperity

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) today published its latest book, From Connectivity to Community. Written for community leaders, economic development professionals, legislators, educators and business leaders, the book provides principles and roadmaps for achieving local economic, social and cultural growth amid the immense disruptions of the digital age.

Growth in the local economy, in the social richness of a community and in its traditions and culture are the things that make a community worth living in. It is what attracts outsiders to settle there, what keeps people and employers from moving away, and what makes possible every other thing residents love about the place called home. Today those things are under siege all over the world from massive waves of change in the economy, in society and in culture generated by technology change.

From Connectivity to Community is a guide, based on 20 years of research and work with communities, to a new approach to economic development that will enable towns, cities and regions to adapt, survive and thrive amid the storm. It outlines the ICF Method, a new and proven approach to economic development that is more inclusive, strengthens society and enriches local culture.

"A future of growth is a possibility for nearly every town, city or region, regardless of size, wealth or location," said lead author Robert Bell. "We know this because we have seen it at work in places with 5,000 residents and 5 million, in cities, suburbs and communities isolated from others by hundreds of miles of plains, forests and mountains."

From Connectivity to Community is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and Kindle format. Previous books from ICF include Brain Gain: How Innovative Cities Create Job Growth in an Age of Disruption and Broadband Economies.

