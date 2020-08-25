ICF Next Recognized By Independent Research Firm As A Contender Among Adobe Implementation Services Providers

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF Next, ICF's (ICFI) - Get Report marketing, communications and digital transformation agency, announced today that it was named a "contender" in Adobe Implementation Services by leading global research and advisory firm Forrester Research in its first-ever Forrester Wave in this space: The Forrester Wave ™: Adobe Implementation Services, Q2 2020.

"Clients like [ICF Next's] project management, efficiency and ability to challenge clients' thinking," the report stated. "One reference customer said that ICF Next has 'pushed us quite a lot. We appreciate that in a partnership.'" The report further recommends ICF Next as a good fit "for companies focusing on loyalty and customer marketing, particularly in the manufacturing, healthcare, and travel and hospitality sectors."

ICF Next was evaluated across 24 criteria, receiving the highest possible rating in the operations and Adobe Marketing Cloud capabilities criteria. "The agency also received its next highest scores in the capabilities criteria of consulting, customer experience, Adobe Analytics Cloud, Adobe Commerce Cloud, Adobe Experience Platform and Sensei."

"The continued expansion of our Adobe practice with additional products and capabilities within the Adobe ecosystem is central to our growth strategy," said Kris Tremaine, senior managing partner and group lead for ICF Next. "For us, recognition by Forrester further validates this investment and our commitment to creating and delivering exceptional experiences for our clients and their customers."

An Adobe partner for over 12 years, ICF Next has brought the Adobe Experience Cloud to over 100 clients—ranging from Fortune 10 to Fortune 5000 companies. The agency recently expanded its portfolio to include Adobe Experience Platform and achieved Platinum status in the Adobe Solution Partner program. ICF Next also added a fourth specialization for Adobe Experience Manager Sites: Run & Operate.

ICF Next brings together ICF's global award-winning marketing, communications and associated technology expertise. The agency offers a full set of capabilities designed to drive participation with clients' most important stakeholders. This includes insights that inspire strategy, technology that enables connections, creativity that builds meaningful relationships, and efficiencies that maximize value.

Read more about ICF Next and its Adobe capabilities.

About ICFICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

